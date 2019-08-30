Site logo

Belgian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
30/08/2019

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:44.574 149.826 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:44.788 0.214
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:45.507 0.933
4 Albon Red Bull 1:45.584 1.010
5 Bottas Mercedes 1:45.882 1.308
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:45.973 1.399
7 Stroll Racing Point 1:46.198 1.624
8 Ricciardo Renault 1:46.426 1.852
9 Perez Racing Point 1:46.433 1.859
10 Sainz McLaren 1:46.557 1.983
11 Hulkenberg Renault 1:46.669 2.095
12 Norris McLaren 1:46.670 2.096
13 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:47.024 2.450
14 Grosjean Haas 1:47.176 2.602
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:47.333 2.759
16 Magnussen Haas 1:47.488 2.914
17 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:47.636 3.062
18 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:47.968 3.394
19 Latifi Williams 1:48.784 4.210
20 Kubica Williams 1:48.966 4.392

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms