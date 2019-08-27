Verstappen goes soft for Monza

Max Verstappen takes the full complement of ten sets of the soft (C4) tyres to Monza for next weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Other than the Dutchman, only the Racing Point pair, Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll go totally soft for Spa, the majority settling for nine sets, though Mercedes and Ferrari both opt for 8.

Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel both take four sets of the mediums, with most taking either three or two sets of the yellow-banded rubber.

Lewis Hamilton takes two sets of hards, as do Leclerc, Ricciardo, Grosjean, the McLaren pair, Raikkonen, Kvyat and Kubica, the rest taking just one set.

Last year's race was won by Lewis Hamilton, who ran a one-stop strategy, as did 12 of the first 13 finishers.

Starting on supersofts, the Briton subsequently changed to softs, as did fellow podium finishers Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas.