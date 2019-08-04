Hungary GP: Race team notes - Racing Point

Sergio: "I think today was definitely a race of which we can be proud. We did a fantastic race - a good start, great first lap, very aggressive strategy to undercut two cars and then pushing to the limit all the way through. Right at the end Albon came up behind me quickly and we made contact, which damaged my suspension. I was really struggling in the last three or four laps - it was a challenge just to finish in P11. We were expecting a difficult race, but we were in the fight for a point until the very end - unfortunately we just didn't get it. We gave it everything out there, so I'm happy with that. Hopefully the second half of the season will be more promising for us."

Lance: "There's not much to say about this weekend, which is a shame. I had a bad start and didn't make up any ground on the first lap, which is so important here at the Hungaroring. I was stuck behind the Williams of Russell for the whole race so that pretty much sums up my afternoon. We knew this track was going to be difficult for us - because of our car characteristics - plus it's not easy to overtake here. That's why it was a frustrating race. We will use the break to regroup and come back fighting in Belgium: a track that should be much more suited to our car."

Otmar Szafnauer: "It was always going to be hard work considering our starting positions, but we gave it everything and came close to scoring a point with Sergio. The move from Albon was very firm and there was significant contact involved, which affected Sergio's car late in the race. For Lance, we had to react to the cars around us early on, which forced a pit stop earlier than anticipated. We had to react to Giovinazzi pitting, but Russell pitted on the same lap as Lance and we remained stuck behind him. We moved to a two-stop race to see if we could make the fresh tyres work for us in the final part of the race, but ultimately we ran out of laps. It's disappointing to leave Budapest empty-handed, but we will come back refreshed after the break, determined to have a much stronger second half of the season."