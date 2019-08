Giovinazzi penalised

Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a three-place grid penalty after the Alfa Romeo driver was adjudged as having impeded Lance Stroll during Q1.

Having reviewed video, audio, GPS and telemetry evidence and heard from Giovinazzi and Stroll, and their team representatives, the stewards deemed that, notwithstanding the fact that the team incorrectly informed Giovinazzi that he was "in phase" with Stroll, when in fact the Racing Point driver was on a push lap, it is the driver's responsibility to ensure that on an in lap, he makes all reasonable endeavours to watch for following cars that are on a push lap and to ensure they are not impeded.

It was noted that Giovinazzi was shown a blue flashing light halfway between turns 3 and 4. Telemetry and GPS data confirmed that Stroll lost considerable time through the section of track involved.

The stewards believed Giovinazzi could, and should, have moved from the racing line prior to Turn 4. Accordingly, he was adjudged to have unnecessarily impeded Stroll.

"We really struggled in practice this morning and that put us on the back foot for qualifying," said Stroll. "I was blocked on one of my laps and there were also some mistakes from my side which proved costly because I think it could have been much better.

"It was not our day," he added, "but as we saw last weekend, anything can happen in the race and we will be pushing hard tomorrow."

