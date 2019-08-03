Site logo

Hungary GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
03/08/2019

Full times from the final free practice session for the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.084 128.809 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.097 0.013
3 Vettel Ferrari 1:16.166 0.082
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:16.355 0.271
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.392 0.308
6 Gasly Red Bull 1:16.684 0.600
7 Norris McLaren 1:16.774 0.690
8 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:17.216 1.132
9 Sainz McLaren 1:17.217 1.133
10 Magnussen Haas 1:17.230 1.146
11 Grosjean Haas 1:17.293 1.209
12 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:17.432 1.348
13 Hulkenberg Renault 1:17.667 1.583
14 Perez Racing Point 1:17.670 1.586
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:17.929 1.845
16 Ricciardo Renault 1:17.962 1.878
17 Albon Toro Rosso 1:18.024 1.940
18 Russell Williams 1:18.072 1.988
19 Stroll Racing Point 1:18.534 2.450
20 Kubica Williams 1:18.709 2.625

