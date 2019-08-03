Site logo

Hungary GP: Qualifying - Times

03/08/2019

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.572 131.420 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:14.590 0.018
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:14.769 0.197
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.043 0.471
5 Vettel Ferrari 1:15.071 0.499
6 Gasly Red Bull 1:15.450 0.878
7 Norris McLaren 1:15.800 1.228
8 Sainz McLaren 1:15.852 1.280
9 Grosjean Haas 1:16.013 1.441
10 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:16.041 1.469
11 Hulkenberg Renault 1:16.565
12 Albon Toro Rosso 1:16.687
13 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:16.692
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:16.804
15 Magnussen Haas 1:17.081
16 Russell Williams 1:17.031
17 Perez Racing Point 1:17.109
18 Ricciardo Renault 1:17.257
19 Stroll Racing Point 1:17.542
20 Kubica Williams 1:18.324

