"The team doesn't deserve it," insists Leclerc

Had it happened at Monza, it's possible that there would have been riots, and following Ferrari's double technical failure in qualifying there are already calls in the Italian media, and from fans of the team around the world, calling for team boss, Mattia Binotto to be fired.

However, despite losing out on an almost certain pole, Charles Leclerc insists that his team doesn't deserve what is happening, and vows to give everything in the race.

“In the car I felt bad for Seb because an issue with only one car it's just a shame," said the Monegasque of his teammate's Q1 failure, "but when we had the problem it was even worse.

“Obviously it's a very difficult day for the whole team," he continued. "I've been here in Baku when everything was sure of pole, and these days happen. It's just very difficult that both cars are out, the team doesn't deserve it.

“We were definitely very quick," he said of his chances of taking pole, his third of the season. "In Q2 we had to keep a little bit the tyres, so I was confident for Q3 but unfortunately we don't have the laps to show how quick we were. But I definitely believe it was one of those opportunities.

“We will try to understand what happened to not reproduce it. It is a difficult day for the team and I hope it will be a very positive day tomorrow. I felt great in the car and the car felt great. Today and all weekend.

"It is a shame it ends up like this," he concluded. "I feel for the whole team, but the points are scored on Sunday and I will give absolutely everything to make everyone smile again tomorrow. It is going to be a fun race."

"We're disappointed not only because we gave a really good performance today, but also because it is something that shouldn't have happened," Mattia Binotto told Sky Sports. "It's a shame for our drivers, and because of them we could have done a very good qualifying today.

"I feel it personally, it is my responsibility," he added. "Two different things, two different problems happened which have never happened before. It's something we do need to think about internally, as I don't believe it's down to bad luck, myself. I think it's only a matter of us improving our internal processes.

"In order to improve as a team, we need to learn our lessons."

