Race director cracks down on Hockenheim track limits

While the excessive heat played some part in some of yesterday's more ambitious off-track exploration, race director, Michael Masi has warned drivers that they will be punished if they continue to exceed the track limits at the two corners where drivers appeared to be pushing the limit... and then some.

"A car will be deemed to have exceeded the Track Limits at the exit of Turn 1 if any part of the car passes to the left of the blue and white exit kerb," said Masi in a directive issued to all the teams overnight, adding that "a car will be deemed to have exceeded the Track Limits at the exit of Turn 17 if any part of the car passes to the left of the blue and white exit kerb.

"The above requirements will not automatically apply to any driver who is judged to have been forced off the track," he added, "each such case will be judged individually.

In all cases, the driver must only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage."