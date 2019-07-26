Site logo

German GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

26/07/2019

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Mercedes-Benz Grosser Preis von Deutschland.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.449 139.306 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 1:13.573 0.124
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.595 0.146
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:14.111 0.662
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.133 0.684
6 Grosjean Haas 1:14.179 0.730
7 Stroll Racing Point 1:14.268 0.819
8 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:14.458 1.009
9 Hulkenberg Renault 1:14.472 1.023
10 Perez Racing Point 1:14.518 1.069
11 Sainz McLaren 1:14.662 1.213
12 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:14.800 1.351
13 Ricciardo Renault 1:15.010 1.561
14 Albon Toro Rosso 1:15.062 1.613
15 Gasly Red Bull 1:15.089 1.640
16 Norris McLaren 1:15.247 1.798
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:15.406 1.957
18 Magnussen Haas 1:15.470 2.021
19 Russell Williams 1:16.900 3.451
20 Kubica Williams 1:16.980 3.531

