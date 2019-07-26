Site logo

German GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
26/07/2019

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Mercedes-Benz Grosser Preis von Deutschland.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:14.013 138.245 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:14.268 0.255
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:14.315 0.302
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:14.330 0.317
5 Bottas Mercedes 1:14.660 0.647
6 Gasly Red Bull 1:14.813 0.800
7 Sainz McLaren 1:15.062 1.049
8 Grosjean Haas 1:15.074 1.061
9 Stroll Racing Point 1:15.191 1.178
10 Ricciardo Renault 1:15.567 1.554
11 Perez Racing Point 1:15.604 1.591
12 Norris McLaren 1:15.616 1.603
13 Magnussen Haas 1:15.759 1.746
14 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:15.776 1.763
15 Albon Toro Rosso 1:15.777 1.764
16 Hulkenberg Renault 1:15.823 1.810
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:15.953 1.940
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:16.382 2.369
19 Kubica Williams 1:16.559 2.546
20 Russell Williams 1:17.126 3.113

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms