Silverstone a confidence boost for Honda

Coming off the back of its first win since 2006, having returned to the sport in 2015, Honda was given a further confidence boost by the performance of its two teams, Red Bull and Toro Rosso, at Silverstone.

While Sebastian Vettel's mistake cost Max Verstappen a possible podium finish, three Honda powered cars made it into the top ten finishers.

The similarities between Hockenheim and Silverstone leaves Honda's technical director, Toyoharu Tanabe feeling confident.

"Hockenheim is one of the classic old tracks on the calendar and can be considered a power circuit because of the long straights in the first half of the lap," he says.

"Therefore, in terms of the demands it places on the PU, it has some similarities with the last round at Silverstone, because much of the lap is at full throttle.

"That is encouraging," he adds, "as we performed well there, therefore we will be working hard to try and secure another good result this weekend."