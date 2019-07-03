Verstappen not in favour of permanent stewards

The numerous recent controversies involving race stewards and their decisions has inevitably led to fresh calls for permanent stewards that attend each race rather than the current system where they differ from event to event.

Along with the call for a team of permanent stewards, there has also been the suggestion that a former F1 driver should always be included, while some have said it should be world champion.

Max Verstappen doesn't agree.

"I think it's not good to have the same stewards all the time," said the Dutchman, "because it's the same in football: if you have a referee who doesn't like you, and you always have to play with that same referee, I don't think it's a lot of fun. I think it's the same in Formula One: if you always have the same stewards, it's not going to work out.

"I think the change of stewards is not too bad," he added. "Most of the time, it's a problem of the rulebook, when you're sitting at the stewards and they have a view of things but they can't give a different penalty because it's written in the rules that they have to give this certain penalty.

"Just adding old - not old - ex-Formula One drivers, I don't think it's going to change a lot because, at the end of the day, they have to give the same penalty."

"I think it would be great," argued Sergio Perez. "We've been talking about it for many years, to have the same stewards, to have that consistency throughout the races, but it's very hard.

"It's been very difficult for the past years to make it happen. Hopefully in the near future it's something that will be in the sport because it will make it just more consistent and not rely so much on the stewards' decision."

"I think the experience of a driver always helps with regards to... they know when a driver is trying to do something or not, if it's on purpose or not," said Alexander Albon. "In general I think it would be a... maybe not all of them, but I do think the experience does help for tricky calls when it's always 50:50."

Told that Pastor Maldonado has said he would like to be a steward, Verstappen grinned: "I think he was quite a hard racer himself," he said, "so I would definitely support him being a steward. I think he would be my mate."

"It's always good to have ex-drivers as stewards," added Charles Leclerc. "I believe that they know how it feels to be in the car and what it's like to push on the limit and when it's wanted or not wanted so yes."

"Yeah, it's good to have drivers' view," said Valtteri Bottas. "He was a good hard racer as well so..."