Site logo

Austrian GP: Result

NEWS STORY
30/06/2019

Full result of the Myworld Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 71 1hr 22:01.822
2 Leclerc Ferrari 71 + 0:02.724
3 Bottas Mercedes 71 + 0:18.960
4 Vettel Ferrari 71 + 0:19.610
5 Hamilton Mercedes 71 + 0:22.805
6 Norris McLaren 70 + 1 Lap
7 Gasly Red Bull 70 + 1 Lap
8 Sainz McLaren 70 + 1 Lap
9 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap
11 Perez Racing Point 70 + 1 Lap
12 Ricciardo Renault 70 + 1 Lap
13 Hulkenberg Renault 70 + 1 Lap
14 Stroll Racing Point 70 + 1 Lap
15 Albon Toro Rosso 70 + 1 Lap
16 Grosjean Haas 70 + 1 Lap
17 Kvyat Toro Rosso 70 + 1 Lap
18 Russell Williams 69 + 2 Laps
19 Magnussen Haas 69 + 2 Laps
20 Kubica Williams 68 + 3 Laps

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:07.475 (Lap 60)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by HudMike, 4 minutes ago

"Fully agree. Let's get back to racing."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Ro, 12 minutes ago

"Absolutely ridiculous that we have to be waiting hours before the stewards decide. Max won it, its racing, not pass the egg. This is what is bringing F1 down.
"

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms