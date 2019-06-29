Site logo

Austrian GP: Qualifying - Times

29/06/2019

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Myworld Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:03.003 153.600 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:03.262 0.259
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:03.439 0.436
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:03.537 0.534
5 Magnussen Haas 1:04.072 1.069
6 Norris McLaren 1:04.099 1.096
7 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:04.166 1.163
8 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:04.179 1.176
9 Gasly Red Bull 1:04.199 1.196
10 Vettel Ferrari No Time
11 Grosjean Haas 1:04.490
12 Hulkenberg Renault 1:04.516
13 Albon Toro Rosso 1:04.665
14 Ricciardo Renault 1:04.790
15 Sainz McLaren 1:13.601
16 Perez Racing Point 1:04.789
17 Stroll Racing Point 1:04.832
18 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:05.324
19 Russell Williams 1:05.904
20 Kubica Williams 1:06.206

