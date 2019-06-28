Site logo

Austrian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

28/06/2019

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Myworld Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.086 148.684 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:05.417 0.331
3 Gasly Red Bull 1:05.487 0.401
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:05.529 0.443
5 Sainz McLaren 1:05.545 0.459
6 Grosjean Haas 1:05.701 0.615
7 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:05.728 0.642
8 Vettel Ferrari 1:05.871 0.785
9 Verstappen Red Bull 1:05.879 0.793
10 Norris McLaren 1:05.952 0.866
11 Magnussen Haas 1:05.960 0.874
12 Perez Racing Point 1:05.964 0.878
13 Albon Toro Rosso 1:06.064 0.978
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:06.119 1.033
15 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:06.148 1.062
16 Hulkenberg Renault 1:06.249 1.163
17 Ricciardo Renault 1:06.418 1.332
18 Stroll Racing Point 1:06.829 1.743
19 Russell Williams 1:07.217 2.131
20 Kubica Williams 1:08.508 3.422

