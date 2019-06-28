Site logo

Austrian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
28/06/2019

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Myworld Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.838 149.252 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 1:04.982 0.144
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:04.999 0.161
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.141 0.303
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:05.260 0.422
6 Gasly Red Bull 1:05.378 0.540
7 Sainz McLaren 1:05.502 0.664
8 Ricciardo Renault 1:05.846 1.008
9 Magnussen Haas 1:05.876 1.038
10 Norris McLaren 1:06.125 1.287
11 Grosjean Haas 1:06.135 1.297
12 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:06.272 1.434
13 Albon Toro Rosso 1:06.285 1.447
14 Hulkenberg Renault 1:06.383 1.545
15 Perez Racing Point 1:06.457 1.619
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:06.708 1.870
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:06.729 1.891
18 Stroll Racing Point 1:06.756 1.918
19 Russell Williams 1:06.805 1.967
20 Kubica Williams 1:07.665 2.827

