Hamilton handed grid penalty

29/06/2019

Lewis Hamilton has been handed a 3-place grid penalty for impeding Kimi Raikkonen during qualifying today.

After speaking to both drivers and reviewing video evidence of the incident, the stewards deemed that Hamilton "unnecessarily impeded" the Finn at Turn 3.

Hamilton had just come out of the pits and was informed of the cars approaching, including Raikkonen.

Although the Briton tried to take evasive action when he became aware of Raikkonen approaching on a fast lap, it was not sufficient to avoid impeding the Alfa Romeo driver, who had to then abort the lap.

As a result, Hamilton, who qualified second, will drop to fifth, as well as receiving a penalty point.

"Basically one of the team's cars came by and I was braking for the hairpin, Turn 3, and I saw the other one coming," said Hamilton ahead of the investigation.

"So I got off the brakes to go straight on to get out of the way as I didn't want to meet them in the corner. I don't think I met him in the corner but I think I probably put him off, I would have thought.

"It's not ideal and I wasn't aware that that car was coming, so not the easiest."

