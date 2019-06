Austrian GP: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Myworld Grosser Preis von Osterreich after penalties applied.

Sainz: Required to start from back of the grid as multiple power unit elements used.

Albon: Required to start from back of the grid as multiple power unit elements used.

Hulkenberg: 5-place grid penalty for replacement engine.

Magnussen: 5-place grid penalty for replacement gearbox.

Russell: 3-place grid penalty for impeding another driver.

Hamilton: 3-place grid penalty for impeding another driver.

