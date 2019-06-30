Mick Schumacher to drive father's F2004 at Hockenheim

As part of the German Grand Prix weekend, fans at Hockenheim will be treated to the sight of Mick Schumacher at the wheel of a Ferrari F2004, as driven by his father on his way to his seventh F1 title in 2004.

Prior to qualifying and before the drivers' parade on race day, Mick will drive the car on a track where the Schumacher family enjoyed so much success.

Michael won four times at Hockenheim in Formula 1; in 1995 with Benetton and then in 2002, 2004 and 2006 with Scuderia Ferrari. It was at this track also that Mick won the FIA Formula 3 European Championship last year, his first ever series title.

"I think it's mega driving this car in Hockenheim," said Schumacher. "The last time I was on this track was when I celebrated my Formula 3 championship title, and now I'll be able to drive one of the strongest cars in Formula 1 history there - a big grin creeps into my face. All motorsport crazy people can look forward to a very special and wonderfully loud moment."

"It will be an emotional moment seeing Mick at the wheel of a car linked to so many great memories," added Ross Brawn, Managing Director, Motorsport, at Formula 1. "The F2004 was a fantastic car, which took 15 wins and both championship titles in a season that can be seen as the culmination of a golden period, which was the result of all the hard work from an amazing group of people and Michael Schumacher, a supremely talented driver.

"I'm sure that all the fans at Hockenheim will be pleased to see it roaring around the track again, especially with Mick in the cockpit. One of the requests we get most often from fans is to see the cars that wrote F1 history back on track, so this demonstration run at Hockenheim will be truly unmissable."