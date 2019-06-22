Ferrari "unhappy and disappointed"

After all the talk of "significant" and "overwhelming" new evidence, the stewards, like race fans were left singularly unimpressed when Ferrari presented its case.

Other than the fact that much of the "new" evidence was already available, the stewards deemed that Karun Chandhok's TV analysis of the incident was merely an opinion, which, as any fans of TV drama will tell you, is not usually considered significant or indeed expert testimony.

Speaking to the media, team boss Mattia Binotto, though unwilling to go into details, admitted his disappointment.

"No doubt that as Ferrari we are all very unhappy and disappointed," he said.

"We're disappointed certainly for Ferrari, but we are disappointed for the fans and for our sport.

"We do not intend to comment any further."

Asked if the case was now totally closed, he replied: "Yes, it is closed".

