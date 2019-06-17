Ferrari proceeds with right to review Canada penalty

Ferrari has confirmed that it is to procced with its right to review the penalty handed to Sebastian Vettel during the Canadian Grand Prix.

Having initially announced that it would seek to appeal the penalty the Italian outfit subsequently announced a change of heart, before suggesting that it would exercise the right to review.

Article 14.1.1 of the FIA's International Sporting Code states that: "if a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the competition concerned, whether or not the stewards have already given a ruling, these stewards or, failing this, those designated by the FIA, must meet (in person or by other means) on a date agreed amongst themselves, summoning the party or parties concerned to hear any relevant explanations and to judge in the light of the facts and elements brought before them".

The Italian team confirmed the move this afternoon, though there is no indication as to what the new evidence might be, the Italian outfit only saying that the team it was unwilling to provide further details "due to the sensitivity of the matter".

The next step is that the FIA will gather the Canada stewards and determine whether the new evidence is admissible, if it is felt that it is it will hear the Italian team's argument before deciding whether it has a case.