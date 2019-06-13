Ferrari to seek review of Vettel penalty

In the aftermath of Sunday's controversial decision, which saw Sebastian Vettel cross the line ahead of Lewis Hamilton, but actually lose the race due to the 5s time penalty given him for leaving the track and rejoining in "an unsafe manner" and forcing Hamilton off track, the Italian team announced that it was to appeal the penalty, even though the regulations state that in-race penalties cannot be appealed.

With the deadline by which time Ferrari must lodge its appeal fast approaching it appears the Italian team has now opted not to appeal but will instead seek the right to review.

Article 14.1.1 of the FIA's International Sporting Code states that: "if a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the competition concerned, whether or not the stewards have already given a ruling, these stewards or, failing this, those designated by the FIA, must meet (in person or by other means) on a date agreed amongst themselves, summoning the party or parties concerned to hear any relevant explanations and to judge in the light of the facts and elements brought before them".

Since early this morning, much of the mainstream (non F1) media has been reporting that Ferrari has admitted that it will not be going down the appeal route, though this has not been confirmed by the Italian team.

If it opts for the right to review it will have 14 days from the time of the final classification of the Canadian Grand Prix to proceed, which would be the day of the French Grand Prix.

As the debate between fans, team bosses, media pundits, drivers and world champions continues, Ferrari says it is collecting new evidence.

If it does go ahead with the case, the new evidence would be presented to the FIA which would then either convene the Montreal stewards or assemble a replacement team.