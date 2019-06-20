Ferrari summoned to Friday hearing

Ferrari has been summoned to a hearing on Friday following Sebastian Vettel's controversial Canada GP penalty.

"The stewards of the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix request that team representatives attend a hearing on Friday 21 June at 14:15 in the F1 Stewards Room, to hear a request from the entrant of Car 5, Scuderia Ferrari, to review the decision in Document 42 of that event," reads the summons issued at 11:30 this morning.

Document 42, was the document in which the Montreal stewards imposed the 5s time penalty after deeming that Vettel had rejoined the track unsafely and forced another car (Lewis Hamilton) off-track.

Having opted not to appeal the original decision, Ferrari subsequently exercised its right to review the decision which cost Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari their first win of the year.

Today's summons was issued by the stewards at the Montreal event, though it is unclear at this time whether they will personally attend the hearing.

Ferrari has yet to reveal what new evidence it might have that could cause the stewards to change their decision, only that it is "significant".

It is understood that Vettel is also due to give evidence.