Schumacher's 2002 race-winning Ferrari to be auctioned

The Ferrari F2002 in which Michael Schumacher won three rounds of the championship, on his way to securing his fifth title, is to be auctioned.

Formula 1 together with RM Sotheby's has announced a number of entries for the auction, which will take place on 30 November in Abu Dhabi.

The F2002, chassis no. 219, was the car in which Schumacher won three of his eleven victories that season, at Imola, Zeltweg - the infamous race that saw race-leader Rubens Barrichello ordered to move aside for the German - and Magny-Cours, the last of which secured the German his fifth championship.

With six races remaining, it remains the shortest time in which a world drivers' title has ever been won... though Lewis Hamilton is currently working on that.

The auction will take place on the Saturday evening of the Abu Dhabi race weekend in the Formula 1 Paddock Club overlooking the pit lane and the main straight.

Fans and registered bidders will be able to view the cars up for auction over the weekend, which will be paraded down the start/finish straight, and driven along the circuit's pit lane before auction. The lots for sale will be open for bidding from registered auction attendees, as well as online and telephone bidders.

For their first major car auction in the Middle East, RM Sotheby's will provide a significant number of highly-curated cars and memorabilia for sale. In keeping with the premium nature of the sale the first headline lots to be announced are the F2002, alongside a beautifully restored, low-mileage, 1990 Ferrari F40 signed by four-time world champion and current Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the F2002 will be donated to Michael Schumacher's Keep Fighting, Never Give Up foundation, the not for profit foundation established by Schumacher's family to unite everybody inspired by the German to believe they should keep fighting and never give up.

"We are very excited to announce Michael Schumacher's 2002 championship winning Ferrari as the star lot," said Kate Beavan, Director of Hospitality and Experiences at F1. "Together with the F40 signed by Sebastian Vettel, our first ever auction hosted with RM Sotheby's is already shaping up to be a spectacular occasion.

"Fans, Paddock Club guests, and bidders will have an incredible opportunity to get up close with these iconic cars and share in the excitement as they are auctioned off. We are proud to be able support Michael Schumacher's Keep Fighting Foundation with proceeds from the sale."

"We are delighted to come out of the gate for our inaugural auction in partnership with Formula 1 with such an amazing cornerstone consignment to the Abu Dhabi event," added Oliver Camelin, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby's. "The Michael Schumacher F2002 is truly special; it represents one of the last Rory Byrne-designed, V10 era cars and was like a guided missile in acquiring wins on route to a championship won with sheer racing dominance.

"As a result, it remains as one of the most dominant Formula 1 racing cars in history and is fittingly joined by the ultimate in Ferrari supercars in the virtually as-new Ferrari F40. As we proceed with considering consignments for the Abu Dhabi auction we look forward to an exciting year in partnership with Formula 1 that will include an RM Sotheby's presence at some of the most notable circuits around the world."