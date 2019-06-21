Ferrari's right to review Vettel penalty rejected

Ferrari has had its bid to overturn the time penalty handed to Sebastian Vettel in Canada rejected.

Despite claiming that it had "overwhelming evidence", today's hearing, which was attended by the Montreal stewards and Ferrari Sporting Director, Laurent Mekies who was representing the Italian team, saw the Maranello outfit fail in its bid to have the case re-opened.

"According to Article 14 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Article 2.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, only those elements may be regarded as "new", which have not been available to Scuderia Ferrari before the end of the Event (18:44 on June 9, 2019 – end of scrutineering)," read the decision following today's hearing.

Deciding that "there are no significant and relevant new elements which were unavailable to parties at the time of the competition concerned", the case is now closed and the result stands.

The evidence presented by Ferrari at the hearing included the following elements:

(i) analysis of the telemetry data of Vettel's car, including car attitude channels;

(ii) a video analysis of the camera views (front view, top view, onboard cameras of Vettel and Hamilton) prepared after the race;

(iii) a video analysis performed by Karun Chandhok for Sky Sports after the race;

(iv) a video of Vettel's face camera, which was released by F1 Limited after the race;

(v) post-race and video images;

(vi) analysis of the GPS racing line data of both Hamilton and Vettel in the situation lap and in the previous race laps; and

(vii) Witness statement of Sebastian Vettel.

However, the stewards argued that while elements (i), (ii), (v), (vi) & (vii) were available before the end of the competition, element (iii) was new but was not significant and relevant as this is a personal opinion by a third party.

Finally, they recognised that element (iv) was "new but not significant and relevant as the evidence contained in this video footage can be seen within other available video."

The hearing took place shortly after the end of FP1 but the results were not announced until shortly after the end of FP2.