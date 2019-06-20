Site logo

Vettel: I still have the same view

NEWS STORY
20/06/2019

It's understood that three of the stewards present in Canada when Sebastian Vettel was hit with a controversial time penalty that effectively handed victory to Lewis Hamilton will be present for tomorrow's hearing at which Ferrari is to introduce new "significant" evidence.

While the stewards could well rule the evidence inadmissible and thereby reject Ferrari's case, Vettel, who is believed to have got married since the Canada event, remains confident.

"I still have the same view that I had two weeks ago," he told reporters, "so we will see what happens.

"I think first of all the idea is to open the case again and have another look," he added. "We bring some information that maybe the stewards didn't have at the time and we will see what happens."

Whatever happens however, the initial cause of the Montreal incident was yet another mistake from the German, who has not won a race since Belgium last year.

Known for his keen sense of the sport's history and statistics, when asked if he was frustrated by such a win-less streak, which stretches to 15 races, he replied: "I am not frustrated, do I look frustrated? I am not frustrated.

"It is not like we had 15 races to win and we didn't win them, then I'd be frustrated," he continued. "We did the best we could and I think arguably this year I think we could have had two shots so far and one obviously Charles had a troubled race and I wasn't there in that race and the other one at least we crossed the line first but I think we covered that.

"It all depends when looking back, but generally I'm pretty happy with the races I've had. You always think you could do a bit more here and there but it is not as if we have dominated the past 15 races."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms