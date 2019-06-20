Vettel: I still have the same view

It's understood that three of the stewards present in Canada when Sebastian Vettel was hit with a controversial time penalty that effectively handed victory to Lewis Hamilton will be present for tomorrow's hearing at which Ferrari is to introduce new "significant" evidence.

While the stewards could well rule the evidence inadmissible and thereby reject Ferrari's case, Vettel, who is believed to have got married since the Canada event, remains confident.

"I still have the same view that I had two weeks ago," he told reporters, "so we will see what happens.

"I think first of all the idea is to open the case again and have another look," he added. "We bring some information that maybe the stewards didn't have at the time and we will see what happens."

Whatever happens however, the initial cause of the Montreal incident was yet another mistake from the German, who has not won a race since Belgium last year.

Known for his keen sense of the sport's history and statistics, when asked if he was frustrated by such a win-less streak, which stretches to 15 races, he replied: "I am not frustrated, do I look frustrated? I am not frustrated.

"It is not like we had 15 races to win and we didn't win them, then I'd be frustrated," he continued. "We did the best we could and I think arguably this year I think we could have had two shots so far and one obviously Charles had a troubled race and I wasn't there in that race and the other one at least we crossed the line first but I think we covered that.

"It all depends when looking back, but generally I'm pretty happy with the races I've had. You always think you could do a bit more here and there but it is not as if we have dominated the past 15 races."