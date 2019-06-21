Site logo

Kvyat to start from pitlane

21/06/2019

Earlier this week it was revealed that Honda is to introduce its spec-3 engine this weekend, with both Red Bull drivers having access to it along with Kvyat. It was decided not to issue Alexander Albon with the new unit in order to avoid a grid penalty.

However, having already taken on a new ICE, MGU-H and turbochargers, Kvyat, who was already facing a grid penalty, opted to take on a new MGU-K, energy store and control electronics, and will therefore start from the pitlane.

Asked, bearing this in mind, he will focus on the race as opposed to qualifying, he told reporters: "Yes, perhaps, I would agree with that.

"Either way I think I will start more or less last," he added, "I don't really know the rules, so I don't think qualifying will be a big focus for me."

Renault has also introduced a new-spec engine this weekend, however, in order to avoid a grid penalty for Nico Hulkenberg, it will only be supplied to Daniel Ricciardo.

