Site logo

French GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
21/06/2019

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Pirelli Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.738 140.919 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:32.807 0.069
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.111 0.373
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.618 0.880
5 Vettel Ferrari 1:33.790 1.052
6 Gasly Red Bull 1:34.091 1.353
7 Norris McLaren 1:34.110 1.372
8 Sainz McLaren 1:34.261 1.523
9 Ricciardo Renault 1:34.540 1.802
10 Albon Toro Rosso 1:34.804 2.066
11 Perez Racing Point 1:34.809 2.071
12 Hulkenberg Renault 1:34.810 2.072
13 Stroll Racing Point 1:35.063 2.325
14 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:35.326 2.588
15 Magnussen Haas 1:35.410 2.672
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:35.522 2.784
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:36.102 3.364
18 Latifi Williams 1:37.147 4.409
19 Kubica Williams 1:37.172 4.434
20 Grosjean Haas 1:37.620 4.882

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms