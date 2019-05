Williams heaps praise on her drivers

Ahead of a weekend which might either see her team score an unexpected point or two or struggle home a couple of laps down on the winner - such is the nature of Monaco - Claire Williams has heaped praise on drivers Robert Kubica and George Russell.

Weekend in, weekend out the pair qualify 19th and 20th - the exception being China where Alexander Albon and Antonio Giovinazzi were sidelined - finishing next day's race at the back of the field, a lap or two behind the winner.

Yet, despite the understandable frustration, the pair carry on, giving their all and doing their best to help inspire their team.

"Both drivers have done more than we could possibly have expected them to," said Claire Williams, according to Motorsport Week. "They knew as much as we did going into this season it was going to be difficult but both have been extraordinarily instrumental in maintaining and supporting the morale within the team, being team players, and keeping a level head.

"That must be incredibly difficult year for them," she admitted. "Even if it is not Robert Kubica's rookie year he has been away for a long time so it must be difficult for them going out each week knowing that they will probably qualify last and finish last but they have done a great job so I hope that continues."

She also paid tribute to the race team and the staff at Grove.

"It is hard work to make sure morale is good and where you want it to be, for everyone to be at their best, but it is something we've always worked hard on for a number of years," she said. "We have a programme in place to make sure we keep morale where it needs to be.

"The signs of how well we do, last year on the race team we only lost one person and that wasn't down to team performance or wanting to jump ship," she added. "That tells you the spirit we have in the team at the moment and the very fact that people are going over and above to make sure the two or three chassis are ready.

"Everybody knows the journey that they are in and they want to be a part of it. For me the spirit is a typical Williams spirit, everyone is enjoying the challenge."