Spanish GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer: We were able to complete some useful testing during FP1 and FP2 today as we made up for the time lost in Baku two weeks ago. Conditions were good all day and the track seemed to offer decent grip throughout the day. Robert had a small issue on his car during FP2, which cost us some high fuel running on his side but otherwise we had a productive day.

The factory has worked hard since Baku to repair the chassis, rebuild our spares stock, and to produce some new test components for us to try today and next week. We will now look over the data we have collected and select the best options for the remainder of this weekend before turning our attention to the items which offer the longer-term learning during next week's test.

George Russell: It is good to return to Barcelona, we have done a lot of laps here, and all our simulator work, so I know the place well. It was a relatively positive Friday, I think we are slightly closer to the rest of the field compared to what we were expecting. We learnt some good things from what we did test, which has given us a good understanding on what to work on tonight.

Robert Kubica: The feeling wasn't too bad in FP1 and we worked through our programme. The feeling wasn't so great in FP2, so we now need to understand the reason for this, but it was still ok. We also had to, for precautionary reasons, stop running for about 30 minutes to change one part so were unable to complete our long run programme.