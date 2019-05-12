Site logo

Spanish GP: Result

12/05/2019

Full result of the Emirates Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 66 1hr 35:50.443
2 Bottas Mercedes 66 + 0:04.074
3 Verstappen Red Bull 66 + 0:07.679
4 Vettel Ferrari 66 + 0:09.167
5 Leclerc Ferrari 66 + 0:13.361
6 Gasly Red Bull 66 + 0:19.576
7 Magnussen Haas 66 + 0:28.159
8 Sainz McLaren 66 + 0:32.342
9 Kvyat Toro Rosso 66 + 0:33.056
10 Grosjean Haas 66 + 0:34.641
11 Albon Toro Rosso 66 + 0:35.445
12 Ricciardo Renault 66 + 0:36.758
13 Hulkenberg Renault 66 + 0:39.241
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 66 + 0:41.803
15 Perez Racing Point 66 + 0:46.877
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 66 + 0:47.691
17 Russell Williams 65 + 1 Lap
18 Kubica Williams 65 + 1 Lap
Stroll Racing Point 44 Spun Off
Norris McLaren 44 Spun Off

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:18.492 (Lap 54)

