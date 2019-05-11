Site logo

Spanish GP: Saturday Free - Times

11/05/2019

Full times from the final free practice session for the Emirates Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.568 136.000 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.099 0.531
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:17.123 0.555
4 Vettel Ferrari 1:17.172 0.604
5 Grosjean Haas 1:17.192 0.624
6 Magnussen Haas 1:17.530 0.962
7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.558 0.990
8 Albon Toro Rosso 1:17.864 1.296
9 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:17.969 1.401
10 Sainz McLaren 1:18.003 1.435
11 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:18.105 1.537
12 Hulkenberg Renault 1:18.350 1.782
13 Perez Racing Point 1:18.656 2.088
14 Gasly Red Bull 1:18.693 2.125
15 Stroll Racing Point 1:18.734 2.166
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:18.740 2.172
17 Ricciardo Renault 1:18.974 2.406
18 Norris McLaren 1:19.007 2.439
19 Russell Williams 1:19.421 2.853
20 Kubica Williams 1:20.570 4.002

