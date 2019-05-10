Site logo

Spanish GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

10/05/2019

Full times from today's opening free practice session for the Emirates Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:17.951 133.587 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 1:18.066 0.115
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.172 0.221
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.575 0.624
5 Grosjean Haas 1:18.943 0.992
6 Sainz McLaren 1:19.155 1.204
7 Magnussen Haas 1:19.180 1.229
8 Gasly Red Bull 1:19.285 1.334
9 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:19.364 1.413
10 Hulkenberg Renault 1:19.450 1.499
11 Ricciardo Renault 1:19.511 1.560
12 Verstappen Red Bull 1:19.844 1.893
13 Stroll Racing Point 1:19.855 1.904
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:20.021 2.070
15 Albon Toro Rosso 1:20.030 2.079
16 Norris McLaren 1:20.066 2.115
17 Perez Racing Point 1:20.459 2.508
18 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:20.591 2.640
19 Kubica Williams 1:20.889 2.938
20 Russell Williams 1:20.990 3.039

