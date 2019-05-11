Site logo

Spanish GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
11/05/2019

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Emirates Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:15.406 138.095 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.040 0.634
3 Vettel Ferrari 1:16.272 0.866
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.357 0.951
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.588 1.182
6 Gasly Red Bull 1:16.708 1.302
7 Grosjean Haas 1:16.911 1.505
8 Magnussen Haas 1:16.922 1.516
9 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:17.573 2.167
10 Ricciardo Renault 1:18.106 2.700
11 Norris McLaren 1:17.338
12 Albon Toro Rosso 1:17.445
13 Sainz McLaren 1:17.599
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:17.788
15 Perez Racing Point 1:17.886
16 Hulkenberg Renault 1:18.404
17 Stroll Racing Point 1:18.471
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:18.664
19 Russell Williams 1:19.072
20 Kubica Williams 1:20.254

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms