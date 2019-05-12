Site logo

Spanish GP: Starting Grid

NEWS STORY
12/05/2019

Amended starting grid for the Emirates Gran Premio de Espana after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Bottas Mercedes
2 Hamilton Mercedes
3 Vettel Ferrari
4 Verstappen Red Bull
5 Leclerc Ferrari
6 Gasly Red Bull
7 Grosjean Haas
8 Magnussen Haas
9 Kvyat Toro Rosso
10 Norris McLaren
11 Albon Toro Rosso
12 Sainz McLaren
13 Ricciardo Renault
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo
15 Perez Racing Point
16 Stroll Racing Point
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
18 Kubica Williams
19 Russell Williams
20 Hulkenberg Renault

Ricciardo: 3-place grid penalty for causing an accident in Baku.

Russell: 5-place grid penalty for replacement gearbox.

Hulkenberg: To start from pitlane for front wing infringement.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms