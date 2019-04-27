Site logo

Gasly excluded from qualifying results

27/04/2019

Pierre Gasly has been excluded from the qualifying results for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for a breach of the fuel flow rules.

The stewards, who reviewed the evidence from the technical delegate and heard from Red Bull representatives, subsequently found that the fuel mass flow exceeded 100 kg/hr during the fastest lap set by the Frenchman.

However, as Gasly was alrerady due to start from the pitlane after failing to stop at the weighbridge during FP2 yesterday, the exclusion will have no impact.

Interestingly, while breaches of the rule - Article 5.1.4 of the Technical Regulations - have happened before, most notably rresulting in Esteban Ocon's disqualification from last year's UnitedcStates Grand Prix, this was only in races, not during qualifying.

Despite knowing that he is to start from the pitlane, Gasly was the pace-setter in Q1 today, the Frenchman opting not to post a time in Q2.

