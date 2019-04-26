Azerbaijan GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "The lack of running this morning didn't really hurt us as it was the same for everyone and FP2 is always the most important session on a Friday. The track is very slippery and as you could see it was very easy to lock up or run wide, so it was important to complete as many laps as possible and get used to the track conditions. You have to drive to the limit of the car with the grip you have and you build up lap by lap, especially on a low grip street track like this, and you have to be ready to adapt. I'm satisfied with what we achieved today and now we will look into the data as there are always areas to improve, but it is mostly fine tuning. We don't really have expectations for tomorrow yet and with only one practice session everyone can still improve a lot, but the initial balance seems fine and we completed a good number of laps on both tyre compounds."

Pierre Gasly: "In the short runs, the laps were a bit messy but I think we have good potential if we manage to put everything together. With the high fuel, I'm feeling better and I'm pretty happy with the long runs. Of course we would have liked to run in FP1 but I think we managed to do everything we wanted to in FP2. We ran quite a lot of tests and we have a good direction for tomorrow. We know we have some performance so I'm pretty positive. With the braking, it was a bit tricky and I had to take the escape road a couple of times because I was finding the limit. The car is getting better all the time and I'm happy with the feeling I'm getting from it. Ferrari seemed quite a lot faster today but we'll see what we can do in qualifying tomorrow and like I say, we have a good race car so this is positive."