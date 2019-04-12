Chinese GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today has been pretty good. We have a good balance in the car and not too many issues, so I'm pretty happy. Of course there was a question mark coming here after Bahrain but we were all quite confident that if we could solve the issue we would be a lot closer, which I think we have shown today. The long runs were alright but it is all about managing your tyres over a race distance here, but that's the same for everyone. Overall, I'm happy with the pace so far and tonight we just need to fine tune the set-up. I think pole position will be tough tomorrow and it's too early to say exactly where we are but we're a lot closer, so hopefully in the race we can mix it up."

Pierre Gasly: "I always want more, but I'm quite happy with the programme today. I think we have a good direction and Max showed that the car has good potential. We tested a lot of things between FP1 and FP2, we were pushing the development as much as we could, so now we need to analyse every part we used today. In FP2 I had quite a big moment in the third sector on the fastest lap and lost a bit of time, so it's actually not really representative for the potential of the car. I think we need to focus on tomorrow now and improve my set-up. Also the degradation of the tyres is always difficult here, as the track layout is really tough for the fronts, especially the front left tyre. It is important to find a compromise between qualifying and the race here, but the Team has the experience and the knowledge so I'm sure we'll find the right direction for tomorrow."