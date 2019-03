Bahrain GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today was ok but it could have been better. On the medium tyre we look pretty competitive and I should have been fastest on my first short run but I had a little issue at the last corner which lost me two or three tenths. On the softest tyre I just didn't have enough grip, so we need to look into that and extract more out of it. On the longer runs we also looked competitive on the medium tyre which should be the most dominant tyre for the race. We still have a bit of set-up work to do, especially as we will probably only get one timed lap on the tyres in qualifying. It also looks like the issues Ferrari had in Melbourne have been resolved, they look fastest at the moment so we need to work to close that gap."

Pierre Gasly: "I think the performance was really good in FP1 and at the start of FP2. The balance was not ideal, but that's normal, especially as it was very hot this morning when we had the first session. This afternoon in FP2 we were fast with the medium tyres but then with the softs we were lacking some pace. I couldn't really push on the first laps, so I had to do it on the third, which is not ideal. I think overall the car is good, we're just missing a bit of pace with this set-up and need to improve our understanding of the soft tyres. I feel confident with the car, for sure it's a different track than Melbourne so we need to optimise everything but I'm confident we can get it right tomorrow."