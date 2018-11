Abu Dhabi GP: Qualifying team notes - Sauber

The last day on track ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi has been concluded successfully by the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, with Charles Leclerc finishing qualifying in Q3 (P8), and Marcus Ericsson in Q2 (P12). Both drivers made impressive progress after FP3 posed different challenges.

Charles Leclerc missed part of the third free practice session due to a minor incident which caused damage to his rear wing and floor. The team did an excellent job in repairing the Monegasque driver's car in time for him to head back out onto the track for a few more laps. Marcus Ericsson, on the other hand, completed his planned programme in preparation for qualifying, with the goal of testing different solutions to achieve a good result later in the day.

With a positive qualifying outcome, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team looks forward to heading into the final Grand Prix of the 2018 FIA Formula One season from strong grid positions, aiming to add additional points to its tally and finish on a high.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a great last qualifying of the year. We went from a rather difficult beginning to the weekend to a successful qualifying outcome and did a good job as a team. Setting the car up in the way we did and making the necessary progress ahead of qualifying is very positive. The driving felt good, and I kept making improvements throughout the session. I put in some nice laps and am really happy with that. I am starting from a strong position with a free choice of tyres. We have a good chance to score more points and it will be a fun race to drive."

Charles Leclerc: "I am very happy about today. It was a good qualifying to end the season on a high and to thank the team the way they deserve to be thanked. It has been a great year and I aim to finish it with a strong result tomorrow. I look forward to the race."