Abu Dhabi GP: Practice team notes - Sauber

Despite facing some challenges today, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team is confident of its chances of moving forwards in the midfield this weekend, as the results of the Friday practice sessions do not reflect the full potential.

Marcus Ericsson headed into FP1 alongside Antonio Giovinazzi, where both drivers experienced some difficulties with the overall grip. Giovinazzi completed his final free practice session of the season, doing a solid job and giving his feedback ahead of FP2.

Charles Leclerc was back in his cockpit for the second free practice session, which Marcus Ericsson and he approached with different configurations on their cars. Testing various set-ups, the team has collected the data needed to achieve the progress they aim to make tomorrow.

Antonio Giovinazzi: "I am pleased to have concluded my final free practice session for the team in a positive way. We completed the planned programme and I gave my feedback for the team to be able to make some good steps forward for the upcoming sessions this weekend. It has been a great opportunity to get to know the team better, and I look forward to continuing on this path."

Marcus Ericsson: "The sessions today were quite tricky, and I am still not completely satisfied with the feeling in the car. We have some work ahead of us to understand what is missing for us to unlock our full potential as we have done in the past weekends. We will work hard tonight and come back stronger tomorrow."

Charles Leclerc: "We have some work ahead of us to understand why we are so competitive in certain conditions and a bit less in others. We have an idea of how we can maximise our potential for the weekend, so we will work on this with the goal of being up to speed for qualifying tomorrow."