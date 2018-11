Calderon completes two-day Fiorano F1 test

Tatiana Calderon has successfully completed two days of testing at Fiorano, putting in over 590 kms (366 miles) in the 2013 Sauber C32 throughout the weekend

On Saturday, after making her debut behind the wheel of an F1 car last month, Calderon continued her learning process and put in a strong performance, improving lap after lap.

She completed a total of 90 laps running on Pirelli's running promotional tyres, setting a best time of 59.913s.

"It was a really great first experience," she said. "The track is interesting, and the atmosphere is special.

"The air and track temperatures were quite low today, but consistent," she added. "Our target was for me to learn the track and find a good balance for the car, which we achieved.

"Driving the C32 feels incredible, and the sound and power of the V8 engine are amazing. Tomorrow we will work on simulating some qualifying and race laps in the afternoon, which I look forward to very much."

Building on the progress made on the first day, on Sunday the Colombian focused on qualifying and race simulations, delivering an excellent performance, according to the team, who added that she put in consistent lap times while demonstrating dedication and endurance.

In total, she completed 202 laps - the equivalent of 594.89 kms (369.6 miles) - over the course of the two-day test, her overall fastest lap time being a 58.802.

"It was another interesting day," she said. "We focused on qualifying simulations in the morning, and long-runs in the afternoon.

"Overall, the past two days have been very beneficial to my development and I have gained valuable experience. The team did a great job in the preparation as well as the implementation of my programme and I felt comfortable in the car as well as on the track. I look forward to putting what I have learned to practice."