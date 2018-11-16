Another test outing for Calderon

Sauber has announced that Tatiana Calderon will complete two full days of testing in the C32 at Fiorano on the 17th and 18th of November.

The Colombian test driver, who is part of Escuderia Telmex, had her first experience of driving a Formula One car in Mexico City last month, delivering a very good performance and showing potential in the cockpit of the Sauber C37. The two days at Fiorano will represent an excellent opportunity for Tatiana to advance in her learning process and development.

"It is great to be behind the wheel of a Formula One car again so quickly after my debut last month where I drove the C37 at a promotional event in Mexico," said Tatiana Calderon. "This next step will be even more special, as I will complete two full days of testing in the C32.

"It will be exciting to gain further experience and to learn more about these cars. I look forward to continuing to work, develop, and improve together with the team. I want to thank the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team for giving me this opportunity and for believing in my capabilities."

"We are pleased to have Tatiana completing two days of testing at Fiorano," added Frederic Vasseur. "She impressed the team with her dedication, focus, and skills at a recent Promotional Event.

"We are convinced that Tatiana has what it takes to drive at the highest level and look forward to seeing her progress and gain more experience at the upcoming test."