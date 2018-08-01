Russell quickest as Hungary test ends

Despite the absence of Haas, the second and final day of the Hungaroring in-season test saw 11 drivers on duty, as once again Toro Rosso ran one car for its own purposes and another - shared by Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly - for Pirelli 2019 tyre compound testing.

In all the 11 drivers completed 1,097 laps, whereas yesterday the 10 drivers on duty completed 908 laps.

Over the course of the day there were two red flags, both caused by Force India tester Nikita Mazepin stopping on track. As a result the Russian - whose father is believed to be one of those considering making a bid for the troubled Silverstone-based outfit - completed just 51 laps.

Kimi Raikkonen set the early pace, and going into the lunch break was only 0.001s off yesterday's best set by Antonio Giovinazzi. However, in the afternoon Russell posted a 1:15.575, the fastest ever lap witnessed at the Hungarian track.

Raikkonen and Red Bull's Jake Dennis led the way in terms of mileage, both completing 131 laps. Indeed, seven of the drivers on duty completed in excess of 100 laps.

Being a test session, sensors and flo-vis were very much in evidence, with Williams continuing to work with its 2019 front wing, which at one stage sported so much flo-vis in various hues it appeared the Grove outfit was also trialling a new livery.

Yesterday's pace-setter, Giovinazzi, was back in action again today, this time at the wheel of the Sauber, his best time almost 2s off the pace set yesterday in the Ferrari.

Excluding the two drivers assigned to Pirelli testing, Raikkonen was the only 'regular' driver on duty today.

Team quotes and reports to follow.