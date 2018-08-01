Site logo

Test Times: Hungaroring 01-08

NEWS STORY
01/08/2018

Today's times from the Hungaroring, the final day of the second in-season test.

All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Russell Mercedes HS 116 1:15.575 129.676 mph
Raikkonen Ferrari HS 131 1:15.649 0.074
Dennis Red Bull HS 131 1:17.012 1.437
Giovinazzi Sauber HS 120 1:17.558 1.983
Mazepin Force India HS 51 1:17.748 2.173
Kubica Williams US 103 1:18.451 2.876
Norris McLaren S 73 1:18.472 2.897
Markelov Renault HS 108 1:18.496 2.921
Gelael Toro Rosso HS 122 1:19.046 3.471
Gasly Toro Rosso PRO 75 1:19.790 4.215
Hartley Toro Rosso PRO 67 1:20.221 4.646

Best Times To Date

Date Driver Team Tyres Time Gap
01-Aug Russell Mercedes HS 1:15.575 129.676 mph
31-Jul Giovinazzi Ferrari HS 1:15.648 0.073
01-Aug Raikkonen Ferrari HS 1:15.649 0.074
01-Aug Dennis Red Bull HS 1:17.012 1.437
01-Aug Giovinazzi Sauber HS 1:17.558 1.983
01-Aug Mazepin Force India HS 1:17.748 2.173
31-Jul Ericsson Sauber HS 1:18.155 2.580
01-Aug Kubica Williams US 1:18.451 2.876
01-Aug Norris McLaren S 1:18.472 2.897
01-Aug Markelov Renault HS 1:18.496 2.921
01-Aug Gelael Toro Rosso HS 1:19.046 3.471
31-Jul Hartley Toro Rosso US 1:19.251 3.676
01-Aug Gasly Toro Rosso PRO 1:19.790 4.215
31-Jul Ricciardo Red Bull US 1:19.854 4.279
31-Jul Latifi Force India S 1:19.994 4.419
31-Jul Hulkenberg Renault M 1:20.826 5.251
31-Jul Rowland Williams S 1:20.970 5.395

