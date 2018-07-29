Site logo

Hungary GP Driver Tyre Strategies

29/07/2018

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Magyar Nagydij.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3
Hamilton Mercedes USN SN
Vettel Ferrari SN USN
Raikkonen Ferrari USN SN SU
Ricciardo Red Bull SN USN
Bottas Mercedes USN SN
Gasly Toro Rosso USN SN
Magnussen Haas USN SN
Alonso McLaren SN MN
Sainz Renault SN MN
Grosjean Haas USN SN
Hartley Toro Rosso USN MN
Hulkenberg Renault SN MN USN
Ocon Force India SN USN
Perez Force India USN SN
Ericsson Sauber USN MN
Sirotkin Williams SN MN
Stroll Williams MN USN
Vandoorne McLaren SN MN
Verstappen Red Bull USN
Leclerc Sauber SN

