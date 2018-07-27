Hungary GP Practice team notes - Force India

Sergio Perez: "It wasn't the easiest session for me, but the most important job was collecting the tyre information, which we managed to achieve. Car balance and confidence are really important here, and we have room to improve before qualifying. I'm not worried if it becomes hotter tomorrow or Sunday because we've done our homework today."

Esteban Ocon: "It's been a decent day. There is still a lot of work to do before qualifying, but by the end of second practice we were getting close to a good car balance. I always enjoy driving here: the circuit is one of the highlights of the year and every lap makes me smile. It feels really special in a Formula One car and when the car is working underneath you it's really good fun."

Otmar Szafnauer: "A hot day of work with the middle of the pack closely matched once again. The drivers made good progress bringing the car balance more to their liking during the day and we're well prepared for the weekend now. Given the high track temperatures this week, one of the most important jobs was collecting relevant tyre data because there is the potential for even hotter conditions on Sunday. We've done long runs on all three tyre compounds so that's very helpful for our decision-making and race planning. Our attention tonight will be on trying to find more one-lap performance because qualifying well is especially important for securing a good result on Sunday."