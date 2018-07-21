German GP: Qualifying team notes - Force India

Sergio Perez: "I am happy with our performance today. I think the team did a strong job especially considering we lost FP3 to the rain. It wasn't an easy session and I only just made it through to Q2. I had to make every lap count in every session. P10 is a good place to start the race, but I think the conditions will be much hotter tomorrow. So it will be a completely different game and tyre management will be very important. We can certainly aim for points and hopefully beat some of the cars ahead of us."

Esteban Ocon: "It's not a great feeling going out in Q1 but I made a slight error in qualifying today, which cost me the opportunity to continue into Q2. I didn't manage to get the right feeling with the car and we couldn't set it up how I wanted. Today's rain during FP3 really hurt me because I had already missed a session yesterday. There is nothing we could have done about it, but it meant we went into qualifying feeling a bit blind, with just one session of track time. I think Sergio showed what the car can do around here and I am confident our pace in the race is going to be strong. The battle in the midfield is going to be close, as always, but this is a good track for overtaking and I think we can push our way into the points."

Otmar Szafnauer: "It's been a challenging day with the mixed weather conditions limiting mileage, which particularly impacted on Esteban's time in the car leading up to qualifying. With such a competitive midfield, every tenth of a second counts and Sergio did well to progress to Q3. Esteban was close to making Q2, but just missed out. The forecast suggests warmer conditions tomorrow so all the preparation work from Friday will be very relevant for the race. I think our race pace is a match for all of the midfield teams so I'm optimistic of some points tomorrow."