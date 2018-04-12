Lewis and Max shake on it

Despite the best efforts of the British and Dutch media to create something out of last weekend's clash during the opening laps of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have thwarted their bid to create a war of words by publicly shaking hands.

In the wake of the incident at the start of the second lap, which saw the pair collide and resulted in Verstappen's subsequent retirement as a result of accident damage, Hamilton was heard to mutter the word "dickhead" as he watched a replay before heading out on to the podium.

Picked up by a Dutch journo at the subsequent press conference, Sebastian Vettel leapt to the Briton's defence, insisting that such comments are often made in the heat of the moment and that it was nothing personal.

In the days that followed, Verstappen played down the incident and the comment, as did Hamilton.

However, with the Dutchman centre stage at today's official press conference, journalists repeatedly attempted to draw him on the issue, though he refused to rise to the bait, insisting that "these things happen".

Though his subsequent response, when asked why he felt Hamilton had criticised, was to say that "it's quite easy and simple to blame the younger driver", was seized upon for clickbait purposes, Verstappen and his Mercedes rival had soon deflated the situation by shaking hands in the paddock.

"Being that I'm the older driver I felt that it was important that I went to him," Hamilton subsequently told reporters when asked about the initiative. "I shook his hand and I was like, 'Look I'm sorry about the last race'.

"Regardless if it is his fault or my fault, it's in the past," hew added. "Hopefully, that sign of respect shows a lot and helps you turn the page and move forwards."

Check out our Thursday gallery from Shanghai, here.