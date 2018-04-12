Gasly explains Alonso comment following "tough" fan reaction

In the moments after finishing a sensational fourth in Bahrain, an understandably excited Pierre Gasly thanked Honda for its "unbelievable" job before declaring that "now we can fight".

As is so often the case these days, courtesy of social media, fans of Fernando Alonso were quick to take offence, feeling that the French rookie was mocking their hero who had used the same words after finishing fifth two weeks earlier in Australia.

In no time at all, Gasly was the target of the 'fans' wrath, the Frenchman admitting today that some of the abuse he had received was "tough", describing the perpetrators as "quite crazy".

The youngster was keen to clarify that his comments were not meant as an insult to the Spanish two-time world champion, but as words of encouragement for his Honda.

"It was just a little joke, that is it," Gasly told reporters at today's official press conference. "I just I think we need to give credit back to Honda. In the end, they had a really tough three years with McLaren and to finish fourth in our second race with them was just amazing. It was a way to give back to them credit because they are working really hard. They need credit for the hard work they are doing.

"I have huge respect for Fernando," he added. "Fernando is one of the best drivers in all time in F1, one of my idols. It was nothing related to him, it was a comment for Honda because I think they deserve the credit."

With McLaren looking as though it might have made a wrong move in splitting with Honda - though according to Zak Brown it's 'what Ron would have done' - the relationship between the Woking outfit and its Faenza rival is going to be understandably twitchy over the months ahead, the British outfit having not only ditched what might turn out to be a decent power unit but the money Honda was paying into its coffers.